False currency declaration costs Vryheid’s Lust man over $2M
Clairmont Reid, the Vryheid’s Lust man charged with underreporting the currency he had on him when he returned to the country in June, yesterday changed his plea to guilty and was fined $250,000 and ordered to forfeit over $2 million.
Reid, 37, of 197 South Vryheid’s Lust, was charged in July with knowingly making an untrue declaration on a Customs Declaration form, in which he indicated that he did not have US$10,000 or more to declare, when in fact he was in possession of TT$139,135, which is equivalent to US$21,045.98 or G$4,360,937.
Yesterday, when the trial was scheduled to begin before Chief Magistrate
