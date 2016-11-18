Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

After interrogation, police say two suspects yesterday confessed to murdering the carpenter who was found dead on the Number 70 Public Road just over two weeks ago.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Kevin Adonis, at a press conference yesterday, confirmed the alleged confessions in the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt, of Lot 36, Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

However, a source close to the investigation further said that the two men, who are from the Upper Corentyne, have implicated an overseas-based businessman as being the mastermind behind the murder. It is unclear whether the police will now consider how the US-based businessman can be questioned in this matter.