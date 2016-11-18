Patentia biker dies after Houston accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 7.15 this morning on the Houston Public Road, EBD, that resulted in the death of Harry Bridgemohan, 26 years, of Patentia Housing Scheme, WBD.

Enquiries revealed that due to the heavy congestion of vehicles in the morning peak hours, vehicles are allowed to proceed north on the western side of the eastern carriageway of the road. The victim who was riding his motor cycle number CG 5075 south between the two lane of vehicles proceeding north and south respectively,  lost control and collided with the right front of motor car PPP 7887 which was proceeding north. As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell on the roadway, police said.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries about 1245h whilst receiving medical attention. The driver of the car is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

