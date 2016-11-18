[Video] QC students protest planned construction on agri plot

Queen’s College students yesterday protested the proposed construction of a canteen in an area on the school’s grounds presently used for Agricultural Science.

Bearing placards declaring the importance of their School Based Assessments (SBAs) and of agriculture itself, the students, during their lunch break, chanted to the rhythm of the congo drum. “No plants, no peace,” they declared. “No Agri, No food, No life,” they also said, before demanding that the school’s administration tell them what would happen to their SBAs.

On Tuesday, workers began dismantling the southern fence of the school's agriculture plot in order to prepare the space for the construction of a building to house a canteen. The building plan for the canteen included 10 feet of space from the plot. This building is part of a second phase of work proposed in 1998 to replace the sections of the college destroyed by the 1997 fire.