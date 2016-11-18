[Video] QC students protest planned construction on agri plot
Queen’s College students yesterday protested the proposed construction of a canteen in an area on the school’s grounds presently used for Agricultural Science.
Bearing placards declaring the importance of their School Based Assessments (SBAs) and of agriculture itself, the students, during their lunch break, chanted to the rhythm of the congo drum. “No plants, no peace,” they declared. “No Agri, No food, No life,” they also said, before demanding that the school’s administration tell them what would happen to their SBAs.
On Tuesday, workers began dismantling the southern fence of the school’s agriculture plot in order to prepare the space for the construction of a building to house a canteen. The building plan for the canteen included 10 feet of space from the plot. This building is part of a second phase of work proposed in 1998 to replace the sections of the college destroyed by the 1997 fire.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments