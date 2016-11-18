Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
Colette Parks, the woman who allegedly rented the getaway vehicle used by the men who robbed the home of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Clement Rohee, was yesterday charged with two counts of armed robbery and remanded to prison.
Parks, 49, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Providence Magistrate’s Court, where she pleaded not guilty.
The charges stated that while being armed with a gun and being in the company of others, she robbed Clement Rohee and his wife Chamalee Rohee of foreign and local currency and jewellery, which carried a total value of
