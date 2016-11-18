Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

A woman was yesterday remanded to prison after she was charged trafficking an underage youth for sex work.

At an in-camera hearing yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Carmeletta Thorman, 33, was charged with recruiting, transporting and harbouring an underage youth for the purpose of sexual exploitation between June 1 and July 30, at Omai, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Thorman pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate McLennan, who…