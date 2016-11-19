AFC National Conference for January

The Alliance For Change (AFC) National Conference, where the party’s leadership is expected to be contested, is scheduled to be held next January, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo announced yesterday.

Nagamootoo, who is the party’s acting Chairman, told reporters yesterday that the biennial conference would be held in Region 3 (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara), which is historic as it is the first region other than Region Four to host the conference.

He noted that the positions of Leader, Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary and Treasurer, are expected to be contested at the conference, which is the first since the party was elected into office as part of the APNU+AFC coalition last year.

Nagamootoo also said a National Conference Planning Committee has been set up and has commenced its work to ensure that the National Conference is successfully hosted. The party’s Regional Management Committee for Region Three, he noted, is integrally involved in the planning.

A date for the conference will be announced at a later time, Nagamootoo added.