Bill drafted for constitution reform commission, PM says

Amid mounting criticism of the slow progress towards constitutional reform, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday said that a bill for a consultative commission has been drafted and around $80M is being sought to move the process along.

“We are on the road. It is not going to be easy. It is going to be a very complex and prolonged process but the Alliance For Change is determined that constitutional reform must remain a priority issue,” Nagamootoo yesterday told reporters at the AFC’s fortnightly press conference, held at its headquarters at Railway Line, Kitty.

“We went into the election and we promised constitutional reform. The AFC was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.