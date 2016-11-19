Constabulary finds more drugs at Stabroek Market

Close to 100 packets of compressed marijuana was found under the Stabroek Market canopy yesterday in a raid carried out by the City Constabulary.

Superintendent Gordon Langevine told Stabroek News that a surprise cordon and search was carried out around 2.30pm in the area.

A black plastic bag, containing packets of the marijuana, was found concealed under a stroller, while a second bag was found hidden behind a stall next to one of the gates.

According to Langevine, the constabulary conducted the raid based on intelligence that was gathered.