Farmer hospitalised after being hit by felled tree
A Central Rupununi man is now hospitalised after being hit by a felled tree at Awarewaunau, Rupununi backdam on Thursday afternoon.
The injured man, Earl Alfred, a farmer of Awarewaunau, which is located approximately 90 miles away from Lethem, is currently at the Lethem Public Hospital receiving treatment. The man's wife, Belinda Alfred, told Stabroek News that the accident occurred
