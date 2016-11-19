Gov’t sees no need for deploying army in crime fight

Despite concern over the high incidence of criminal activities, government sees no need to further utilize the army in crime-fighting efforts, according to Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.

Addressing reporters during a post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday, Trotman informed that at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan presented a report on crime and security statistics as well as the plans to be put in place for year-end security, particularly during the Christmas period.

He said that in the report Ramjattan highlighted the situation by way of statistics about the number of types of crimes committed over the past week. Trotman said that among the highlights were that there were no incidents of piracy during the reporting period.