Inquiry into discovery of plane at Yupukari given extension
President David Granger has granted his approval to a request for an extension of time for the submission of the final report of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the discovery of a foreign aircraft at Yupukari, in Region Nine, the Ministry of the Presidency has announced.
In a statement issued last evening, the ministry said the request was made by Head of the Commission, Brigadier (ret’d) Edward Collins.
As a result, the report, which was due to be handed over to the state on November 16th, 2016, will now be handed over on November 25th, 2016.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
Comments
About these comments