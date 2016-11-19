Inquiry into discovery of plane at Yupukari given extension

President David Granger has granted his approval to a request for an extension of time for the submission of the final report of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the discovery of a foreign aircraft at Yupukari, in Region Nine, the Ministry of the Presidency has announced.

In a statement issued last evening, the ministry said the request was made by Head of the Commission, Brigadier (ret’d) Edward Collins.

As a result, the report, which was due to be handed over to the state on November 16th, 2016, will now be handed over on November 25th, 2016.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.