Jagdeo criticises gov’t ‘duplicity’ in pension for former PM Green

Opposition Leader Bharat Jagdeo has called the government’s move to give former PNC Prime Minister Hamilton Green a pension on par with the “high office” he occupied between 1985 and 1992 duplicitous, while saying a case will have to be made that he is deserving.

“I don’t want to take a position at this point in time but trust me there will be a big debate… look at the irony of this, all the duplicity,” Jagdeo told a press conference on Wednesday at Freedom House, Georgetown.

"I don't have a problem ensuring that people who have served their country live in a particular way because it is affordable but I have to discuss this with our Members of Parliament," he added.