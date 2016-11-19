KN office assistant dies after East bank collision

An office assistant attached to the Kaieteur News died yesterday morning, hours after he was involved in a head-on collision involving a car along the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Harry Brijmohan, 26, of Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara.

The accident occurred around 7.15 am yesterday, while Brijmohan was heading home from work. He sustained severe head injuries, a dislocated shoulder and a broken foot and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hopsital (GPH), where he died around 12.45 pm.