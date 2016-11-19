Man held over killing of Venezuelan at Eteringbang
About 0100h. this morning, police say that Henry Mendonca, a Venezuelan and a male Guyanese, who both reside in Venezuela and had come to Guyana last night, were drinking at Eteringbang Landing, when they had a misunderstanding, during which process, the Guyanese broke a bottle and stabbed Mendonca twice to his abdomen.
He was taken to San Martin Hospital in Venezuela where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect is in custody.
Investigations are in progress, police said.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
Comments
About these comments