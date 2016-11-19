Man held over killing of Venezuelan at Eteringbang

About 0100h. this morning, police say that Henry Mendonca, a Venezuelan and a male Guyanese, who both reside in Venezuela and had come to Guyana last night, were drinking at Eteringbang Landing, when they had a misunderstanding, during which process, the Guyanese broke a bottle and stabbed Mendonca twice to his abdomen.

He was taken to San Martin Hospital in Venezuela where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect is in custody.

Investigations are in progress, police said.