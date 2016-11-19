Teixeira writes Harmon on new Chairman for GECOM

Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira has written Minister of State Joe Harmon inquiring about steps to be taken to appoint a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission following the resignation of the current holder Dr Steve Surujbally.

A copy of her letter follows:

November 15th, 2016

Dear Minister,

Re: Appointment of a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission pursuant to Article 161 of the Constitution of Guyana

Dr. Steve Surujbally, the Chairman of Guyana’s Elections Commission (GECOM), has formally indicated to the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Bharrat Jagdeo, M.P., that he shall be resigning from that office with effect on November 30th, 2016.

Subsequently we have noticed several media reports which quote Dr. Surujbally stating that he had officially informed His Excellency President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition of his resignation with effect on November 30th, 2016.

In the light of this development and the fast approaching deadline, l am writing you, on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition, seeking to be advised on the approach His Excellency President David Granger Government intends to take in filling the vacancy as provided for in Article 161 of the Guyana Constitution.

Specifically, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Bharrat Jagdeo, M.P., wishes to be informed whether the President will formally write to him inviting him to submit his six (6) nominees as required by Article 161 or whether the President will initiate a preliminary formal meeting with him to discuss the appointment of a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in accordance with the letter and spirit of Article 161 of the Constitution of Guyana.

Gail Teixeira, M.P.,

Parliamentary Opposition Chief Whip