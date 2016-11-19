Tiripano heroics earn Zimbabwe tie with West Indies

(Reuters) – Zimbabwe seamer Donald Tiripano bowled a superb final over to help his side earn a dramatic tie in their Tri-Series one-day international against West Indies in Bulawayo on Saturday.
The visitors lost three wickets, including two run outs, in a desperate last five balls as Tiripano gave them nothing to hit with a succession of full deliveries that restricted the West Indies to 257 for eight.

Captain Jason Holder had the chance to win the game off the final ball but could not make contact and wicketkeeper Peter Moor ran out a charging non-striker Jonathan Carter.

Zimbabwe celebrated as if they had won the game and well they might after the visitors had seemed sure of victory.

West Indies batsman Shai Hope hit 101 from 120 balls, his maiden ODI ton in his second match, and added 162 for the third wicket with Kraigg Brathwaite (78).

When he was dismissed West Indies needed 38 runs from 32 balls with seven wickets remaining, but they could not get over the line due to tight bowling and poor shot selection.

Zimbabwe won the toss and made 257 all out in exactly 50 overs.

Their innings was built around the third-wicket stand of 144 between Craig Ervine (92) and Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza (77), but petered out as they managed only 67 runs from their final seven wickets in 11.2 overs.

With all three sides having played two matches, West Indies head the Tri-Series table with seven points from Sri Lanka (five) and Zimbabwe (two).

Zimbabwe will be back in action on Monday against Sri Lanka at the same venue.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Teixeira writes Harmon on new Chairman for GECOM

default placeholder

Man held over killing of Venezuelan at Eteringbang

Clebert Reece

‘Chi Chi’ gets 35 years for Bartica massacre

A section of the audience at last evening’s launch of the African Business Roundtable.

African Business Roundtable launched with emphasis on collective effort

Moses Nagamootoo

Bill drafted for constitution reform commission, PM says

Dead: Harry Brijmohan

KN office assistant dies after East bank collision

default placeholder

Gov’t sees no need for deploying army in crime fight

default placeholder

AFC National Conference for January

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  2. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  5. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  8. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  9. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying

image

GALLERY: PM at rice cocktail

20161117img_4283

Canal dip

lynch-pic

Time to iron out this problem

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!