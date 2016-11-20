Cleveland Forde picks up management degree, eyes 2020 Olympics

When 31-year-old long-distance runner Cleveland Forde walked across the stage last weekend to receive his Bachelor in Business Management (with Distinction) degree from the University of Guyana he did so with pride, but foremost on the athlete’s mind was all that he still wants to achieve in his sports career.

For Forde, graduating was a must as according to him,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.