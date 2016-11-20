Compromise reached on QC agri plot

A compromise has been reached on the planned construction that prompted a protest last week by Queen’s College students, according to Chairman of the school’s Board of Governors Conrad Plummer.

Holding placards, students used their lunch break last Thursday to stage a protest against the proposed construction of a canteen in an area on the school’s grounds presently used for Agricultural Science, including related School Based Assessments (SBAs).

Plummer told Stabroek News that a meeting was held with all stakeholders at the Ministry of Education, where it was decided that there "will be some adjustments which will have to be made on all sides."