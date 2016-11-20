High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25

Despite having been told it was not possible for him to pursue two levels of academic study simultaneously, Chaitram Mohamed, a 2016 economics graduate of the University of Guyana (UG) who has already begun reading for his Masters, was determined to prove his naysayers wrong whilst staying on track to fulfil his dream of attaining his PhD by 25.

A former top student of St Rose’s High School (SRHS), 20-year-old Mohamed has completed a BSc. in Economics, placing third for the Economics class of 2016 with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.75.

Two years ago, the economics major was honoured as the top performing Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) student at his Alma Mater as well as the best graduating business student having attained nine grade ones and two grade twos with a GPA of 3.9.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.