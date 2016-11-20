Manslaughter convict held over iPhone armed robbery

A 55-year-old deportee who served a lengthy prison term in the U.S.A. for manslaughter and drug trafficking was just after noon today arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force at his North East La Penitence home with a stolen IPhone, the police say.

Enquiries disclosed that about 8:45h. last night, two Bangladeshi nationals were about to enter their Barclay Street, Goed Fortuin home, when two males, both armed with handguns pounced on and relieved them of two phones (a Samsung and iPhone) and $185,000. cash and escaped in a motor car which was parked a short distance away.

The oPhone which has a tracking device, led investigators to the home of the suspect who was promptly arrested and taken into custody, together with his white Primo motor car, which is suspected to have been used during the commission of the crime.