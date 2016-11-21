Assistant Superintendent of Police charged with dangerous driving death

Assistant Superintendent of Police Jermaine Grant, 28 years, of Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown, was today charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of Anmanie Deonarine.

He appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court this morning, pleaded not guilty and was placed on $300,000.00 bail, also his passport lodged. The case has been postponed to December 16, 2016.