Dump Green’s pension bill –TIGI
-says it’s ‘vulgar, reeks of cronyism’
Opposition mounted yesterday to a pension bill for former PNC Prime Minister Hamilton Green with Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) calling for its withdrawal and describing it as vulgar, political partisan and reeking of cronyism.
TIGI’s statement came a day after a blistering attack on the bill by the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) which called it “obnoxious” and urged the APNU+AFC government not to present it at today’s sitting of Parliament.
TIGI, the local affiliate of global anti-corruption body, Transparency International, noted that the Prime Minister Hamilton Green's Pension Bill, 2016 was written specifically for Green and provides for him to be paid a pension for his tenure as…
