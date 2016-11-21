Norton referred to Privileges Committee
Minister of Public Health Dr George Norton was this afternoon referred to the Privileges Committee over inaccurate statements he made in the National Assembly in August with regard to government’s controversial renting of the Sussex Street bond.
A motion brought to the House by PPP Member of Parliament Dr Frank Anthony and seconded by that party’s Chief Whip Gail Teixeira recommended …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
Comments
About these comments