Rose Hall sugar estate workers fear for future
Over 2,400 workers of the Rose Hall Estate, Canje fear being displaced amid reports about the entity going out of cane operations under the Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) diversification plans.
The Sunday Stabroek of November 13 carried a news item in which the Chairman of GuySuCo, Dr. Clive Thomas said that other estates would soon be diversified and “the Blairmont, Albion and we have already committed to Uitvlugt… as well as Enmore which was already merged with the East Demerara Estate” would “definitely be retained.”
When asked specifically about the Rose Hall Estate, Thomas confirmed that it has been “marginalized.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
Shot fired as bandits snatch $2.5M on Main St
Comments
About these comments