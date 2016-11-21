Rose Hall sugar estate workers fear for future

Over 2,400 workers of the Rose Hall Estate, Canje fear being displaced amid reports about the entity going out of cane operations under the Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) diversification plans.

The Sunday Stabroek of November 13 carried a news item in which the Chairman of GuySuCo, Dr. Clive Thomas said that other estates would soon be diversified and “the Blairmont, Albion and we have already committed to Uitvlugt… as well as Enmore which was already merged with the East Demerara Estate” would “definitely be retained.”

When asked specifically about the Rose Hall Estate, Thomas confirmed that it has been “marginalized.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.