West Ruimveldt man gunned down

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Paul Rodney, 29 years, unemployed, of 530 West Ruimveldt, which occurred this morning about 0255h. at Avocado Avenue, West Ruimveldt by person or persons unknown.

Investigations revealed that police ranks on a mobile patrol on Mandela Avenue, heard several loud explosions and went to investigate.

Upon arrival, a group of men, was observed running, again several loud explosions rang out, and the deceased was seen lying motionless, with blood all over his body.

He was immediately taken to the GPHC where he succumbed 30 minutes later whilst receiving medical attention. His body which bore seven gunshot wounds, is presently at the Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. No arrests have yet been made. Several spent shells of a small calibre weapon, were found at the scene.

Investigation in progress.