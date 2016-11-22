Ex-cop jailed over gun, ammo found after high speed car chase
- trio accused of million-dollar robbery
Ex-policeman Devon Chase was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail for possession of a pistol and ammunition that he and two other men were found with following last Monday’s high speed car chase with police in the city.
Chase, 30, of Lot 26 Hill Street, Albouystown, Frederick Boyce, 32, of Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara, and Eloy Livan, 28, of 47 Brickdam, Georgetown, were yesterday also jointly charged with a $1 million armed robbery. Boyce was also separately charged with the theft of over $1 million, while Livan was separately charged over a false licence plate that was found on the vehicle in which the men had made a failed bid to elude police.
The men were apprehended after they drove off the road and into a trench while fleeing from police.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
-
Dump Green’s pension bill –TIGI
Comments
About these comments