Ex-cop jailed over gun, ammo found after high speed car chase

Ex-policeman Devon Chase was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail for possession of a pistol and ammunition that he and two other men were found with following last Monday’s high speed car chase with police in the city.

Chase, 30, of Lot 26 Hill Street, Albouystown, Frederick Boyce, 32, of Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara, and Eloy Livan, 28, of 47 Brickdam, Georgetown, were yesterday also jointly charged with a $1 million armed robbery. Boyce was also separately charged with the theft of over $1 million, while Livan was separately charged over a false licence plate that was found on the vehicle in which the men had made a failed bid to elude police.

The men were apprehended after they drove off the road and into a trench while fleeing from police.