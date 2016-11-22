Four charged with murder of Berbice carpenter
Following a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Faiyaz Narinedatt, a carpenter of No. 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, which occurred between October 31 and November 01 last, the following persons were charged with his murder and were remanded until December 13, 2016, having made their first appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan today, in Court One of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the police said. The four are:
1. Radish Motie, 39 yrs, of Baljit Street, No. 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
2. Diadath Datt, 18 yrs, of Section ‘A’, No. 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
3. Harripaul Parsram, 49 yrs, of Section ‘A’ No. 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and
4. Niram Yakoby, 37 yrs, of No. 67 Village, Corentyne.
Police had originally thought that the death was as a result of an accident. However, the family of the deceased gleaned information which pointed to murder.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
Shot fired as bandits snatch $2.5M on Main St
Comments
About these comments