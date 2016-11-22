Four charged with murder of Berbice carpenter

Following a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Faiyaz Narinedatt, a carpenter of No. 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, which occurred between October 31 and November 01 last, the following persons were charged with his murder and were remanded until December 13, 2016, having made their first appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan today, in Court One of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the police said. The four are:

1. Radish Motie, 39 yrs, of Baljit Street, No. 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
2. Diadath Datt, 18 yrs, of Section ‘A’, No. 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
3. Harripaul Parsram, 49 yrs, of Section ‘A’ No. 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and
4. Niram Yakoby, 37 yrs, of No. 67 Village, Corentyne.

Police had originally thought that the death was as a result of an accident. However, the family of the deceased gleaned information which pointed to murder.

