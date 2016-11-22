GPHC launches emergency nursing degree programme
The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in collaboration with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of Guyana (UG) yesterday launched its Emergency Nursing Degree Programme, which is the first of its kind in the Caribbean.
The collaboration between GPHC and the Vanderbilt Medical Center marks a 10-year partnership between the entities,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
-
Dump Green’s pension bill –TIGI
Comments
About these comments