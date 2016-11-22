Green accuses TIGI, GHRA of fomenting strife

Former mayor Hamilton Green yesterday lashed out at non-government bodies, which, over the weekend, objected the bill proposed to award him a pension for the period he served as prime minister of Guyana 1985-92.

Green said the bodies are “fomenting strife” and “distorting history and are not dealing with the relevant issues”.

Over the weekend, Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI) and the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) called for the withdrawal of the bill. TIGI described it as vulgar, politically partisan and reeking of cronyism, while GHRA in a statement on Saturday referred to the bill as "obnoxious" and urged the APNU+AFC government not to present it at yesterday's parliamentary sitting.