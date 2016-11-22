Norton referred to Privileges Committee over misleading drug bond statements

Minister of Public Health Dr George Norton was yesterday referred to the Committee of Privileges after Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland found that a prima facie case was made out against him as regards the inaccurate statements he made on August 8, in the House on government’s rental of the controversial Sussex Street bond.

The Speaker's ruling came after PPP/C Member of Parliament Dr Frank Anthony moved a motion, which was seconded by the party's Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, in which he called for the minister to be sent to the committee based on the fact that he repeatedly misinformed the House and the nation during his August 8 statement.