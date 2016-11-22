West Ruimveldt man gunned down after alleged row at dance

A West Ruimveldt resident was early yesterday morning gunned down in full view of his friend while returning home from a dance held in the community.

Dead is Paul Rodney, 31, of Lot 530 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

He was shot seven times about his body including once to his chest and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died 30 minutes later while receiving medical attention.

The incident occurred around 2.55 am.