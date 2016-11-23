Bottled water company used Antinfek for over two years

-covered over label problematic

A local bottled water company has been using Antinfek for purification for more than two years but says it has since stopped in light of the recent controversy over the use of the chemical by the Guyana Water Inc (GWI).

However, head of the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) Marlon Cole says his agency could not have authorized its use in the first place and would be investigating.

Stabroek News yesterday bought a 600ml bottle of water that was labeled “Crystal Spring Natural Hydration H20,” which is produced by Wieting and Richter Ltd.

Upon close inspection of the bottle, a small grey sticker could be seen plastered across the bottom of the label, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.