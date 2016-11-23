Bottled water company used Antinfek for over two years

-Food and Drug Dep’t to investigate

-covered over label problematic

 

A local bottled water company has been using Antinfek for purification for more than two years but says it has since stopped in light of the recent controversy over the use of the chemical by the Guyana Water Inc (GWI).

However, head of the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) Marlon Cole says his agency could not have authorized its use in the first place and would be investigating.

Stabroek News yesterday bought a 600ml bottle of water that was labeled “Crystal Spring Natural Hydration H20,” which is produced by Wieting and Richter Ltd.

Upon close inspection of the bottle, a small grey sticker could be seen plastered across the bottom of the label, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Faiyaz Narinedatt

Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

Marcus Bisram

Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

Intiaz Ally

Teen charged with murdering Tuschen man

Colin Bailey

Ex-cop, co-accused to face trial over murder of Diamond businesswoman

Patricia Williams

Accused human trafficker charged again

Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him

Ameena Marlyne Hinds

Deputy Region Three REO on drug charge in Texas

default placeholder

Bulkan says needs more info on city bailout request

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  2. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  3. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  4. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  5. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  6. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  7. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery

  8. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Five to be charged over Number 70 carpenter murder

  9. Chaitram Mohamed

    High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai

The entire pavement at the corner of Main and Holmes streets, South Cummingsburg, was covered in waste fat after the drain outside the Fix it Hardware store overflowed. Though City Hall had in December last year demolished a concrete bridge, which was blocking the flow of water in this same area, the bridge in the foreground was rebuilt and continues to block water flow. Additionally, residents said the fat in the drains is waste fat from the New Thriving Restaurant, which operates one block away. Restaurants are required by the city by law to have a fat trap to prevent waste fat from entering the city drains. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Pavement was covered in waste fat

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying

image

GALLERY: PM at rice cocktail