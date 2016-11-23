Bulkan says needs more info on city bailout request

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan yesterday said that he is not prepared to present to Cabinet, a request from the city of Georgetown for a $600 million bailout until he is presented with a clear and comprehensive account of the city’s present financial situation and future plans.

At the November 15 statutory council meeting, the Mayor and City Council voted to approach central government through the Ministry of Communities “for a bailout of a minimum of $600 million to be used for the payment of contractors, preparations of the city for the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Harry as well as the salaries of council workers.” The motion which was tabled by APNU+AFC councillor Junior Garret was passed via a majority vote.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.