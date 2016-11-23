Cops burn $147m worth of ganja

Two hundred and ninety-four kilograms, two hundred and thirty-two grams of Cannabis Sativa, with a local street value of $147,115,950.00, was destroyed by fire at the Princes Street Incinerator today by ranks of the Guyana Police Force Narcotics Branch, the police said.

The destruction which started at 11:30h, and lasted for more than an hour, was witnessed by representatives from the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Ministry of Public Security, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana National Bureau of Standards as well as the Media. The destroyed narcotics were mainly exhibits from court cases concluded over a two year period and also those found during police raids, where no arrests were made.

More in Local News

Marcus Brian Bisram

Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram

Evin Lewis

Sri Lanka snatch thrilling victory over wasteful Windies

Sharmila Inderjali

Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

The bottle of water on the left covered with the grey strip. At right, the hidden labelling is revealed once the strip was removed.

Bottled water company used Antinfek for over two years

Marcus Bisram

Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

Intiaz Ally

Teen charged with murdering Tuschen man

Colin Bailey

Ex-cop, co-accused to face trial over murder of Diamond businesswoman

Patricia Williams

Accused human trafficker charged again

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  2. Marcus Bisram

    Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

  3. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  4. Sharmila Inderjali

    Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

  5. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  6. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  7. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  8. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  9. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai

The entire pavement at the corner of Main and Holmes streets, South Cummingsburg, was covered in waste fat after the drain outside the Fix it Hardware store overflowed. Though City Hall had in December last year demolished a concrete bridge, which was blocking the flow of water in this same area, the bridge in the foreground was rebuilt and continues to block water flow. Additionally, residents said the fat in the drains is waste fat from the New Thriving Restaurant, which operates one block away. Restaurants are required by the city by law to have a fat trap to prevent waste fat from entering the city drains. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Pavement was covered in waste fat

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying