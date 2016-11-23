Cops burn $147m worth of ganja
Two hundred and ninety-four kilograms, two hundred and thirty-two grams of Cannabis Sativa, with a local street value of $147,115,950.00, was destroyed by fire at the Princes Street Incinerator today by ranks of the Guyana Police Force Narcotics Branch, the police said.
The destruction which started at 11:30h, and lasted for more than an hour, was witnessed by representatives from the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Ministry of Public Security, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana National Bureau of Standards as well as the Media. The destroyed narcotics were mainly exhibits from court cases concluded over a two year period and also those found during police raids, where no arrests were made.
