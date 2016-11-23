Deputy Region Three REO on drug charge in Texas

Deputy Regional Execu-tive Officer of Region Three, Ameena Marlyne Hinds is scheduled to go on trial in a Houston, Texas, US court next month after the suitcase she had in her possession was found to contain what is believed to be cocaine.

She has been indicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and has been ordered detained pending trial as she has been deemed a flight risk.

According to court documents seen by Stabroek News,