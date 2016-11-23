‘I was just trying to build a proper house for myself
-North West farmer jailed for growing ganja
A 55-year-old farmer was yesterday jailed for cultivating cannabis, which he said he was growing in order to rebuild his house after it was burned.
John Antonio, who said he lost his house as well as three sons, lost his freedom yesterday when he was sentenced to three years in jail.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
-
Five to be charged over Number 70 carpenter murder
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
Comments
About these comments