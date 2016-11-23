Police probing suspected suicide at Mahaicony
A 63-year-old Mahaicony woman reportedly ended her life yesterday by setting herself on fire shortly after an argument with her daughter-in-law.
She has been identifed as Rajpattie Singh of Recess, Mahaicony.
A police source confirmed the incident which occurred about 11:10am yesterday. Police are investigating.
