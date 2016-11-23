Speaker nixes parking meters motion

Speaker of the National Assembly, Barton Scotland on Monday decided that a motion in the name of PPP/C MP Irfaan Ali calling for an immediate forensic audit into the Georgetown City Council including the controversial parking meter project could not be debated in the house since “the matter was sub judice.”

The contract between the city and Smart City Solutions (SCS) was championed at the city council by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) members including the current Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green. However Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan, a member of the coalition partner the Alliance for Change (AFC) has said he cannot support the contract since it had been entered into without use of the public procurement system.