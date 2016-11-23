Teen charged with murdering Tuschen man
The 16-year-old who allegedly stabbed Intiaz Ally, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, following a confrontation over a woman, was yesterday charged with murder.
Police said Ally, 23, was fatally stabbed on November 19 after he attacked the 16-year-old on Saturday at Eccles.
The charge was read to the teen during an in-camera hearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
