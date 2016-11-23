Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram

The Police this afternoon said that Marcus Brian Bisram, 27,  is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt which occurred on November 01, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Marcus Brian Bisram
Marcus Brian Bisram

The wanted bulletin is seen as key to an approach by local authorities to the United States for access to Bisram.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Bisram is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-2191, 333-2151-3, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

His last known address in Guyana  is  Lot 115 Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice.  He is also resident in the United States to where he travelled shortly after Narinedatt’s murder.

Four men have been charged with Narinedatt’s murder and police are investigating Bisram’s alleged role in the matter. In an associated matter, Bisram’s mother and another woman were charged with offering a bribe to police in connection with the investigation.

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Cops burn $147m worth of ganja

Evin Lewis

Sri Lanka snatch thrilling victory over wasteful Windies

Sharmila Inderjali

Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

The bottle of water on the left covered with the grey strip. At right, the hidden labelling is revealed once the strip was removed.

Bottled water company used Antinfek for over two years

Marcus Bisram

Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

Intiaz Ally

Teen charged with murdering Tuschen man

Colin Bailey

Ex-cop, co-accused to face trial over murder of Diamond businesswoman

Patricia Williams

Accused human trafficker charged again

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  2. Marcus Bisram

    Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

  3. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  4. Sharmila Inderjali

    Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

  5. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  6. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  7. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  8. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  9. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai

The entire pavement at the corner of Main and Holmes streets, South Cummingsburg, was covered in waste fat after the drain outside the Fix it Hardware store overflowed. Though City Hall had in December last year demolished a concrete bridge, which was blocking the flow of water in this same area, the bridge in the foreground was rebuilt and continues to block water flow. Additionally, residents said the fat in the drains is waste fat from the New Thriving Restaurant, which operates one block away. Restaurants are required by the city by law to have a fat trap to prevent waste fat from entering the city drains. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Pavement was covered in waste fat

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying