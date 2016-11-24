Aranaputa man arrested over murder of father

A thirty-one year old resident of Aranaputa, North Rupununi, has been arrested for the murder of his father, which occurred last evening, the police say.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim, Danielston Stephen, 50 years, was drinking alcohol with some friends at his neighbour’s house after which he went home about 1930h and an argument ensued between himself and the suspect who allegedly stabbed him multiple times about his body with a knife. He was rushed to the Annai Health Post and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, the police say.