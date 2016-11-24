Aranaputa man arrested over murder of father
A thirty-one year old resident of Aranaputa, North Rupununi, has been arrested for the murder of his father, which occurred last evening, the police say.
Enquiries disclosed that the victim, Danielston Stephen, 50 years, was drinking alcohol with some friends at his neighbour’s house after which he went home about 1930h and an argument ensued between himself and the suspect who allegedly stabbed him multiple times about his body with a knife. He was rushed to the Annai Health Post and was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body is presently at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, the police say.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
Comments
About these comments