Boat operator charged with murder of Venezuelan at Eteringbang

A boat operator was yesterday brought before a city court where he was charged with the murder of Venezuelan Henry Mendonca.

Mendonca was stabbed to death on the morning of November 19, after a misunderstanding erupted between him and his assailant during a drinking spree.

Tony Rampersaud appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a charge which stated that on November 19, at Eteringbang Landing, he murdered Henry Mendonca.

The 21-year-old man was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Rampersaud was remanded and the matter adjourned to December 13 when it will be called at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.

The police had said in a press release that the incident occurred around 1 am while Mendonca and the accused were drinking at Eteringbang Landing. It is believed that they had a misunderstanding during which he broke a bottle and stabbed Mendonca twice to his abdomen.

Mendonca was later transported to the San Martin Hospital in Venezuela where he was pronounced dead on arrival.