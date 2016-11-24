Dataram’s reputed wife to face trial next month over illegal departure from Guyana

A city magistrate on Tuesday set dates for the commencement of trials in relation to Anjanie Boodnarine, the reputed wife of convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram, who is facing charges of forgery, fleeing the jurisdiction and leaving the country illegally.

Boodnarine was charged with conspiring with others to commit a felony by forging a Guyana passport,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.