Designer of Guyana flag passes away

The Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport has extended condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Whitney Smith, an American Vexillologist, who designed the Golden Arrowhead Flag of Guyana. He died on Thursday, November 18th, 2016 in Peabody, Mass., at 76 years old, a release from the Ministry said today.

The Ministry had been in contact with Smith and his family prior to and during Guyana’s Golden Jubilee.

Dr. Smith was a professional Vexillologist and scholar of flags. He also created the term ‘vexillologist’ which is the scholarly analysis of all aspects of flags. His interest in flags saw him founding several vexillologist organisations including the Flag Research Center, International Federation of Vexillological Association, North American Vexillological Association and the Flag Heritage Foundation. He also wrote over 20 books and 250 articles and journals about flags. Most of those pieces were published in the Encyclopedia Britannica, the release said.