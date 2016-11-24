Food and Drug Dep’t launches probe of Antinfek use by water company
-bottles with false labelling have to be recalled
The Guyana Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has launched an investigation into the improper labeling and use of the chemical Antinfek to treat water at a local bottling company.
Head of the GA-FDD Marlan Cole told Stabroek News yesterday that officers were sent to the company and are expected to do an investigation into whether it is still using the chemical. He also pointed out that the company will have to recall the products with the false
