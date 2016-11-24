Greenidge holds ‘cordial’ meeting with incoming UN SG

Following a meeting with incoming Secretary General (SG) of the United Nations, António Guterres, Guyana was told that he was satisfied with the process the incumbent Ban Ki-moon is undertaking pertaining to the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

“We had an extremely cordial meeting with Mr. Guterres who is satisfied with the process underway in which SG Ban Ki-moon is involved,”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.