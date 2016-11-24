Minimum wage for private sector to go up by 26%

The minimum rate of pay for Private Sector employees is to be increased from two hundred and two dollars ($202) per hour to two hundred and fifty-five dollars ($255) per hour following a recommendation by the National Tripartite Committee.

According to a press release yesterday from the Ministry of Social Protection, with effect from the January 1, 2017, the following Pay Structure shall apply: Minimum Hourly Rate ($255); Minimum Daily Rate ($2,040); Minimum Weekly Rate ($10,200); and Minimum Monthly Rate ($44,200).

The release stated that this translates into a more than 26% increase. The Ministry advised that the normal hours of work remain 8 hours per day, 5 days per week, and 40 hours per week.

In its release, the Ministry noted that for the Christmas season, during which employees may be required to work extraordinary long hours, adequate rates of pay must apply.