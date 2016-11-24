Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
The wife of the Number 70 Village, Corentyne carpenter, whose lifeless body was discovered on the public road on November 1, is now scared for her life after receiving death threats to stop the investigation into her husband’s murder.
Pooja Devi Pitam told Stabroek News that she has received a call from a woman threatening her that she will meet the same fate as her husband, Faiyaz Narinedatt, if she does not stop the investigation.
