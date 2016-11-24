President has not acted for months on judicial nominees
President David Granger has had a list of judicial nominees from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for several months and has not acted upon it.
The government has made no statement on why this is the case but the delay in addressing the JSC recommendations has raised concerns following a statement by Attorney General Basil Williams that the President has discretion in making these appointments.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
